Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday addressed his party workers after the Election Commission granted the Aam Aadmi Party national status. Speaking at the event, Kejriwal said that Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, who are lodged in jail are being missed today on this happy occasion. He also termed the achievement "miraculous and incredible". "If Sisodia and Jain would have been here, it would have increased our happiness," Kejriwal added. AAP Granted National Party Status: We're India's Fastest-Growing Political Startup, Says Party MP Raghav Chadha (Watch Video).

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Are Being Missed Today

VIDEO | "Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain are being missed today on this happy occasion," says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on AAP getting national party status.

