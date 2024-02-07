New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Patiala House Court of Delhi has issued notice to Delhi Police and sought action taken report (ATR) over a complaint moved by Sameer Wankhede, Indian revenue service (IRS) officer for direction to register FIR against Gyaneshwar Singh, IPS, alleging harassment and atrocities punishable under the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe (Prevention of Atrocities ) Act, 1989 committed by Singh during the enquiry conducted by him.Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala in an order passed on February 6, 2024, issued notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Delhi to file the action taken report in respect of complaint dated 18.07.2023, made to Mumbai Police, Maharashtra, received in his office vide letter dated 06.12.2023 and referred in the emails dated 22.12.2023 and 26.12.2023 of the complainant, for the next date which is February 27, 2024.

The court noted that this is an application under Section 156(3) Cr. PC moved on behalf of complainant Sameer Wankhede alleging the commission of an offence punishable under Section 3(1)(p), 3(1)(r), 3(1)(u), 3(1)(v), 3(1)(zc) of SC and ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Also Read | CTET Exam 2024: Provisional Answer Key and OMR Answer Sheets of Central Teacher Eligibility Test January Examination Released at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Check.

It was submitted by the complainant that he is a member of the Scheduled Caste community and therefore entitled to claim protection granted by the SC and ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It was submitted that the complainant had lodged a complaint for the commission of the above offences with Mumbai Police, Maharashtra vide complaint dated 18.07.2023. The police authorities at Mumbai, Maharashtra vide letter dated 06.12.2023 informed the applicant/complainant that his complaint has been transferred to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Delhi Police for further necessary action.

Lawyers appeared for Wankhede and submitted that the complainant sent emails dated 22.12.2023 and 26.12.2023 to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Delhi for further action. That despite repeated requests, DCP, Delhi Police, South West District, Delhi has failed to register the FIR or to take necessary action, hence the complainant was compelled to approach this court

Also Read | Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar: Election Commission Allots Party Name to Sharad Pawar Group of NCP.

Advocates Aditya Giri, Anand Kumar, Sadaf Imran and Hemant Kalra, appear for the applicant/complainant Sameer Wankhede.

It was alleged by Wankhede, that during an enquiry, Gyaneshwar Singh went beyond the scope of the enquiry and humiliated him for being a member of a scheduled caste, it is also alleged that Gyaneshwar Singh threatened him that he would ensure that Wankhede lost his job and the details of the enquiry was leaked before the media houses in furtherance of the same which had led to social boycott and humiliation of a Scheduled Caste family in the public and society.

Complainant Wankhede also alleged that the witnesses were tortured by G Singh to them to give statements against Wankhede. Also, G Singh was maliciously writing to other agencies regarding Sameer Wankhede's Schedule Caste Complaints in order to publicly humiliate him and his community. "Despite several complaints being given to police, no action has been taken against Gyaneshwar Singh in this case and hence Sameer Wankhede moved before the Special Court, under SC-ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, seeking a direction for registration of FIR against Mr Gyaneshwar Singh for the offence committed by him. The special court has now called for action taken report on the complaint filed by Wankhede", said Aditya Giri, Advocates while talking to ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)