The festival of Chhath Pooja 2023 is being celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy across the country today, November 20. Devotees across the country were seen offering "Araghya" to the rising Sun in many arts, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha etc. Pictures and videos of devotees offering "Araghya" to the rising sun at ghats and beaches across the country have also gone viral on social media. The four-day-long Chhath Pooja festival, which began on November 17, includes various ceremonies such as holy bathing, fasting and water abstinence, and standing in the water to offer prasad and araghya to the rising and setting sun, which will attract lakhs of people. Chhath Pooja 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers 'Argha' to Sun God in Patna During Chhath Pooja Celebrations (See Pics).

Chhath Puja in Uttar Pradesh

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Devotees give 'Araghya' to the rising Sun in Gorakhpur as part of #ChhathPooja pic.twitter.com/L3Fl4biX2C — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Devotees Give 'Araghya' in Patna

#WATCH | Bihar: Devotees give 'Araghya' to the rising Sun in Patna as part of #ChhathPooja (Visuals from Digha Ghat) pic.twitter.com/yF5ODgJRLd — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Visuals from Kuakhai Ghat in Odisha

#WATCH | Odisha: Devotees give 'Araghya' to the rising Sun in Bhubaneswar as part of #ChhathPooja (Visuals from Kuakhai Ghat) pic.twitter.com/qmLlT5HTLW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Drone visuals from Delhi's ITO Ghat

#WATCH | Drone visuals from Delhi's ITO Ghat as devotees offer 'Araghya' to the rising Sun as part of #ChhathPooja pic.twitter.com/uPY9m2w05p — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Chhath Pooja at Juhu Beach

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Devotees offer 'Araghya' to the rising Sun at Juhu Beach as part of #ChhathPooja pic.twitter.com/cmRDooLF6j — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

Visuals from Hatania Talab

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Devotees give 'Araghya' to the rising Sun in Ranchi as part of #ChhathPooja (Visuals from Hatania Talab) pic.twitter.com/igtDI5r6Mt — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

