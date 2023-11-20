The festival of Chhath Pooja 2023 is being celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy across the country today, November 20. Devotees across the country were seen offering "Araghya" to the rising Sun in many arts, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha etc. Pictures and videos of devotees offering "Araghya" to the rising sun at ghats and beaches across the country have also gone viral on social media. The four-day-long Chhath Pooja festival, which began on November 17, includes various ceremonies such as holy bathing, fasting and water abstinence, and standing in the water to offer prasad and araghya to the rising and setting sun, which will attract lakhs of people. Chhath Pooja 2023: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Offers 'Argha' to Sun God in Patna During Chhath Pooja Celebrations (See Pics).

Chhath Puja in Uttar Pradesh

Devotees Give 'Araghya' in Patna

Visuals from Kuakhai Ghat in Odisha

Drone visuals from Delhi's ITO Ghat

Chhath Pooja at Juhu Beach

Visuals from Hatania Talab

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)