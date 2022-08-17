New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) A 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the northeast Delhi's Subhash Park double murder case, police said on Wednesday. The accused was a family friend of the victims, they said.

Two women -- bedridden Vimla Devi (70) and her daughter-in-law Dolli Rai (45) -- were found murdered with multiple stab wounds at their home in Subhash Park area on Tuesday.

According to police, accused Harshit had borrowed about Rs four lakh from Dolli's son Shashank on interest. When Harshit came under pressure to return the money, he hatched a foolproof plan to murder the two women and rob the house in the absence of Shashank (25) and his brother Sarthak (23), they said.

The two brothers had gone for a holiday trip to Uttarakhand.

The incident took place on August 13, while the two women were found murdered three days later on August 16 by Shashank and his brother when they returned from the trip, said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commission of Police (northeast).

Police said Shashank had assigned the responsibility of taking care of his mother and grandmother to Harshit, but instead he used this opportunity to execute his murder plan.

The accused bought a steel knife from the market and kept it inside his scooty.

The DCP said on the basis of local intelligence, it surfaced that Dolly used to go for morning walk with her pet dog daily. But after scanning CCTV footage, it emerged that she did not go for walk on August 14.

The neighbours said that Dolly was seen with Harshit on the evening of August 13 when she had gone to a temple, Sain said.

When Harshit was examined, he tried to mislead police by continuously changing his statement, and at one time he revealed visiting the house on August 14 which raised the suspicion over him, the officer said.

"We got to know that Harshit had borrowed Rs four-five lakh on interest from Shashank and lent the money further to some other party on higher rate of interest and was not able to return the money to Shashank due to financial crunch," the DCP said.

"During interrogation, he broke down and confessed that he committed the crime. He revealed that he was jobless and under debt and was also aware that the front CCTV camera of the house is not functioning," Sain said.

The knife and scooty used in commission of the crime, and looted cash and jewellery were recovered from the accused's house located in Shahdara area of Delhi, police said.

