New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested the driver of the luxury car that ran over a cyclist in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil (40), a resident of the city's Punjabi Bagh.

Police's probe revealed that the car, with a Delhi Cantonment Board sticker on its windshield and a VIP plate, was secondhand. However, Sunil denied the allegations and refused his presence on the site during the accident.

Earlier on Sunday, Shubhendu Chatterjee died after being hit by a high-end car in the Mahipalpur national capital area on Sunday.

The deceased's friend Sarika told ANI that Shubhendu used to cycle with a group, but when the incident happened, he was cycling alone.

"We are very scared, after hearing about the incident. The roads of Delhi are not safe for cyclists, Shubhendu is survived by his wife and 21-year-old daughter, now who will take care of them," she said, adding a strict punishment should be given to the accused.

The accident took place on Sunday morning when the luxury car, bearing a VIP number plate, hit the cyclist, leading to his death. (ANI)

