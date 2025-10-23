New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Detailing the encounter in the national capital's Rohini area, in which four most wanted criminals were shot dead in an encounter with police of Delhi and Bihar, Delhi Police on Thursday said that an exchange of fire took place after a police team attempted to intercept the suspects following a tip-off about their movements.

Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sanjay Tyagi said that suspects opened fire on the police team which had surrounded them and the police retaliated. "In self-defence, the police also opened fire" the official said.

Speaking to ANI, Tyagi said, "The Crime Branch had received information about some criminals hiding in Delhi. When they were surrounded and an attempt was made to apprehend them, they opened fire. An exchange of fire took place. In self-defence, the police also opened fire, and based on the information so far, four well-known criminals have been killed. Some policemen were also injured. The entire matter is being investigated. All details are being gathered..."

In a major overnight operation by Delhi Police Crime Branch in coordination with Bihar Police, four members of Bihar's notorious Ranjan Pathak gang were killed in an encounter at Rohini.

The encounter took place around 2:20 AM between Dr. Ambedkar Chowk and Pansali Chowk on Bahadur Shah Marg, Rohini, police said.

Ranjan Pathak (25), Bimlesh Mahto alias Bimlesh Sahni (25), Manish Pathak (33), Aman Thakur (21), all natives of Sitamarhi, Bihar, were those who were shot dead.

Police said all four were wanted in several heinous cases in Bihar, including multiple murders and armed robberies. The gang was allegedly involved in the killings of Brahmashri Sena district head Ganesh Sharma, Madan Sharma, and Aditya Singh in Bihar.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the gang members were planning to carry out a major criminal activity ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police laid a trap in the area, Delhi Police said.

When the police team tried to intercept the suspects, they opened fire. The police retaliated, leading to a brief but intense exchange of fire. All four accused sustained bullet injuries and were rushed to the Dr. BSA Hospital, Rohini, where doctors declared them dead, Delhi police said

Confirming the operation, DCP Crime Branch Sanjeev Yadav said, "Based on credible inputs regarding the movement of the Ranjan Pathak-Manish Pathak gang in Delhi, a joint team of Delhi Police Crime Branch and Bihar Police launched an operation in Rohini. During the exchange of fire, all four criminals sustained bullet injuries and later succumbed. The gang was wanted in multiple heinous offences in Bihar."

Senior officials from Delhi Police and Bihar Police visited the site, and forensic and crime scene examination teams were called in.

The accused persons, Ranjan and Bimesh Aman, were wanted in several cases. Several relevant sections of the Arms Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were registered against them in Dumra, Chaurat, Gahra and Purnahiya. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

