New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): A massive fire that broke out earlier on Monday at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area of Delhi has been completely brought under control, according to fire officials. One woman has been injured in the fire incident.

The fire official further informed that 11 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames

"As soon as the information was received, 11 fire tenders reached the spot. The fire has been completely extinguished. A woman got injured after slipping while descending the stairs. No other person was injured," Sarabjit Singh, Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) of the Delhi Fire Service, told ANI

The fire official further stated that the cause of the fire was being ascertained.

The Delhi Fire Service also shared a video of the fire incident in which huge plumes of smoke were spotted from the building in the area. Further details are awaited.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in two shops in Shahdara area in Delhi.

The incident happened near the Gandhinagar police station of the Shahdara district.

Earlier this week, a fire broke out in the slums of Rani Garden in the Geeta Colony area of Shahdara district on Friday. (ANI)

