A fire broke out at the popular Jungle Jamboree restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area on December 9, sending people scrambling for safety. Eyewitnesses reported that several individuals jumped onto the roof of a neighbouring building to escape the flames as thick smoke engulfed the restaurant. 10 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. At this time, there are no confirmed reports of casualties, but authorities are on-site assessing the damage and rescuing those affected. Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts at Warehouse in Rohini Sector 25, Video Shows Thick Cloud Os Smoke.

Blaze Erupts at Jungle Jamboree Restaurant in Rajouri Garden

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire broke out at a restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area. A total of 10 fire tenders are at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/YvIB3QLMMp — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2024

VIDEO | People jump off to the roof of a neighbouring building after a fire broke out at Jungle Jamboree restaurant in Delhi's Rajouri Garden earlier today. pic.twitter.com/sdfwDxnCnc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2024

