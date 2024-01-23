New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Movement of flights and passenger trains to and from the National Capital continued to remain affected on Tuesday due to bad fog and adverse weather conditions.

While several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as a layer of fog gripped the national capital. Arond 28 long distance trains to Delhi were also running behind schedule by up to five hours or more.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi was expected to be 7 degree Celsius, with a maximum of 18 degree Celsius. However, the recorded minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday morning was 6.9 degrees Celsius.

According to Northern Railways, 28 trains, including Howrah-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Rajendranagar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, Bangalore-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, Azamgarh-Delhi JN Kaifiyat Express, Banaras-New Delhi Express, and Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, faced delays ranging from 2 to 5 hours.

IMD has predicted moderate fog till January 26 in the National Capital, with foggy conditions expected on January 27 and 28.

People on Tuesday sat around the bonfire to keep themselves warm as the cold wave continued in Delhi.

Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to prevail in the morning over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 26 morning, according to the IMD.

Earlier on Monday, IMD said that shallow fog affected the Jammu division, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, contributing to visibility challenges.

Visibility challenges were evident at various locations. While Jammu Division reported 500-meter visibility, Patiala in Punjab recorded a mere 50-meter visibility. Delhi recorded only 500-meter visibility, impacting flight operations, while Varanasi and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh struggled with 25-meter and 50 meters of visibility respectively. (ANI)

