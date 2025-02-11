New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Delhi's Saket District court has sentenced a former superintendent of a children care home here to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting six minor girls in 2016.

Special Judge (POCSO) Anu Aggarwal awarded life sentence to the convict which shall mean remainder of his natural life under section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for sexually assaulting victims. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 upon the convict

He has also been sentenced for seven years imprisonment under section 10 of POCSO and a fine of Rs 10,000 has also been imposed.

The court has awarded a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to each of the six victim.

"The convict was supposed to take care of these children. He was assigned the duty to look after the upbringing these children and therefore his role can be equated with the role of a father in a family," the court said in order passed on February 7.

However, the convict misused his authoritative position and taking advantage of his position and vulnerable age of children, sexually assaulted them, it added.

As per the prosecution, in this case an FIR was registered at Lajpat Nagar Police Station. It was alleged that on June 2, 2016 the convict who was Superintendent of the said care home sexually assaulted 6 victims. All these victims were of age 7-9 years. He was terminated from his service. (ANI)

