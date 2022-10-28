New Delhi, October 28: In the wake of rising CNG fares in Delhi over the last few months, the Delhi Government Friday approved the revised fare for Auto Rickshaw and Taxi in Delhi. This comes as a relief to nearly two lac Auto Rickshaw and Taxi drivers who had to bear more cost due to recent hikes in the CNG prices.

With the approval of the Delhi Government, the new fares for Auto Rickshaw and Taxi shall be applicable once these are notified in the coming weeks. The last revision in the Auto Rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for Taxi which includes Black and Yellow Taxi, Economy taxis and Premium taxis, happened nine years back in 2013. In 2020, while the fare of CNG was Rs 47, it has now increased to Rs 78 by October 2022. Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the Auto Rickshaw and Taxi associations/unions on this issue. Delhi Shocker: Housemaid Shot Dead in Wazirnagar; Manhunt Launched To Nab Accused.

Hence, a committee of 13 members was formed in May 2022 to review and recommend the fare in the wake of increasing rate of CNG, Cost and maintenance of Auto rickshaws and Taxi, and various other issues affecting the net earning of Auto rickshaw and Taxi drivers. The committee recommended revising the fare for Black and Yellow Taxi and Economy Taxi which was then reviewed and approved by the Delhi government.

Check Revised Fares for Auto Rickshaw and Taxis in Delhi:

The committee also recommended not to change the existing fare for the Premium Taxi category to avoid them being too expensive for the users. The revised fare approved by the Delhi government for Auto Rickshaw would be Rs 30 for an initial 1.5 Km, which was earlier Rs 25, The per Km fare (after meter down) has been increased to Rs 11 from Rs 9.5, extra luggage has been revised to Rs 10. While the waiting charges per min remain undisturbed. Umesh Mishra, Senior IPS Officer, Is New Rajasthan DGP; To Take Charge After ML Lather's Retirement on November 3.

However, the revised fare approved for the taxies for meter down for an initial 1 Km (AC and Non Ac) have been increased to Rs 40 from Rs 25 (AC and Non Ac), and per Km fare (after metre down) has been increased to Rs 17 from Rs 14 (Non AC) and Rs 20 from Rs 16 (AC).

