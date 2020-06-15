Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Delhi Govt Asks Its PWD to Install CCTV Cameras in COVID-19 Wards Within 24 Hours

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 10:38 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The Delhi government Monday directed its Public Works Department to install within 24 hours CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of its all coronavirus-designated hospitals here.

The order came soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to install CCTV cameras in COVID-19 wards of every designated hospital in the national capital for proper monitoring of services and ensuring patients' issues are resolved.

"It is hereby directed that Covid wards in all Covid Hospitals of Delhi Government shall have CCTV cameras for efficient monitoring and supervision of patient care,” said the order issued by Delhi government's Health Department..

It said the PWD will install CCTV cameras in all COVID-19 wards within 24 hours and submit a compliance report through pshealth@nic.in.

After paying a surprise visit to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital here earlier in the day, Shah also suggested psychosocial counselling of doctors and nurses engaged in the service of humanity through the fight against coronavirus.

The LNJP is a Delhi government hospital and has been declared as a dedicated coronavirus facility.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

