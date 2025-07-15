New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The Delhi government has initiated a large-scale transformation of the city's public transport system, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviewing key reforms aimed at modernising the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), upgrading bus infrastructure and streamlining routes to improve accessibility for commuters, a statement said.

Chairing a meeting with senior officials of the Transport Department, CM Gupta said the government is committed to building a sustainable, efficient and inclusive transport network, it said.

Backed by the expertise of IIT Delhi, bus routes across the city are being rationalised to improve connectivity in underserved areas and ensure better integration with Metro and upcoming RRTS services. A pilot route restructuring plan will begin in Yamuna Vihar, according to the statement.

The chief minister also reviewed plans for a unified smart travel card that will enable seamless travel across DTC buses, the Delhi Metro and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). A special 'Pink Card' for women and transgender commuters is also being introduced to allow free travel in DTC buses. Discussions with banks are underway to ensure smooth implementation.

Gupta said despite a fleet of 4,800 electric buses, comprising 660 small and 1,800 large e-buses, along with 1,800 CNG buses, many still operate on outdated routes, reducing their effectiveness. Rationalising these routes is a key part of the reform strategy to improve last-mile connectivity.

It said that Delhi's 4,627 bus queue shelters (BQS) are also being upgraded with weather-proof designs, solar panels, digital boards, LED lighting and real-time arrival displays. Only 2,021 shelters are currently functional, and the revamp is being carried out under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Improvement of major inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs), including Kashmere Gate, Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan, is also underway. These terminals will be redesigned to offer airport-like infrastructure, with modern amenities to enhance passenger safety, comfort and accessibility.

The chief minister said the transformation of Delhi's public transport is being carried out in close coordination with the Centre, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are determined to give Delhi citizens a world-class travel experience that is safe, smart and sustainable," she said.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh added that DTC is being restructured to become a revenue-surplus and efficient organisation, the statement said.

All future bus stop construction will follow the new rationalisation model to ensure wider coverage. Upgrades to depots and terminals are also in progress to support the expanding electric fleet and improve working conditions for drivers and ground staff.

He also said that the DEVI mini electric bus service, currently operating in densely populated areas, is receiving a strong public response and is helping improve last-mile connectivity.

