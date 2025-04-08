New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The BJP-led Delhi government has begun the process for reconstitution of several of its bodies, removing their chairpersons and members appointed by the erstwhile AAP regime, officials said on Tuesday.

These entities encompass the statutory and non-statutory bodies under the government, the boards and academies, as well as Haj and Tirth Yatra committees and the Delhi Jal Board, among others.

The terms of the nominated non-official office bearers and members of these panels, numbering 16, were recently terminated, said a Delhi government officer. The Services department has issued an order asking all Delhi government departments for the removal of the present members of these bodies and reconstitution.

Several members and chairpersons of these panels were AAP legislators or those associated with the party.

Under the Revenue department, non-official members and chairpersons of various panels have been terminated.

These include non-official members of Delhi State Haj Committee, Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus, both ex-AAP MLAs, chairman of the Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti, Kamal Bansal, and the Urs Committee chairperson F Y Ismailee.

Similarly, Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Advisory Committee non-official members Karnail Singh and Som Dutt, both AAP MLAs at present, have been terminated.

The terminated members and chairpersons include AAP MLA Gopal Rai, who served as the chairperson of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board. Six non-official members have also been terminated.

The existing membership of other panels, including the Tree Authority, Delhi Biodiversity Council, Delhi Village Development Board, Delhi Animal Welfare Board, Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, and Delhi Jal Board have also been terminated.

The existing memberships of various academies, including Hindi, Urdu, Sahitya Kala Parishad, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Sindhi, Maithili, and Bhojpuri have also been terminated.

