New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The Delhi government has instructed all departments to prepare concept papers and estimates to obtain capital funds from the Centre for infra projects and schemes announced in the budget and formed a high-powered committee for their execution, officials on Wednesday said.

Several new schemes and projects have been included in the budget estimates for 2025-26, involving the PWD, Delhi Jal Board and public transport for which central funding is specifically earmarked.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission DA Hike: 2 to 6% Hike in Dearness Allowance, Dearness Relief for Government Employees and Pensioners, Announces Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Some other schemes are also considered for funds from the Centre, they said.

The Planning department will serve as the nodal agency for central funding of these projects and schemes.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: 11-Year-Old Deaf-and-Mute Dalit Girl Found Naked in Field, Police Register Rape Case in Rampur.

The departments will submit proposals of these projects and schemes as well as related concept paper and preliminary estimate to the Planning department. The Planning department will scrutinise it and place it before the high powered technical committee, said a senior government officer.

The high-powered committee headed by the chief secretary will include heads of all departments.

The projects selected by the committee will be sent to the concerned Union Ministry for consideration of funding after approval of the chief minister, who also holds the Planning portfolio.

The proposals will have brief description of the project, objective, technical description and sub components, preliminary costing, proposed agency and timeline.

The nine-member committee will include the additional chief secretary (planning), additional chief secretary (PWD) and additional chief secretary (finance) among others.

The committee will prioritise schemes and projects keeping in view the government's financial health and assess the proposed scheme and projects in terms of optimum target beneficiaries.

It will also look into the existing arrangements and gap analysis for implementation of new schemes and the projects.

The committee will also give administrative approval to the concept papers and detailed project reports for submission to the ministry.

The schemes and projects approved by the Centre will also be periodically reviewed by the committee, which will keep a tab on cost over run and revised cost estimates, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)