New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) In a move aimed at strengthening the school-level implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Delhi government has begun the process of nominating nodal teachers across its schools.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to equip educators with the skills and understanding needed to drive the NEP reforms on the ground, according to a circular.

Also Read | Errol Musk Says 'There Will Be Tesla Manufacturing Plant in India, PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk Will Work It Out Soon' During His India Tour.

Each school under the Directorate of Education (DoE), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) has been asked to nominate one teacher, who will act as the key facilitator and coordinator for the NEP activities within their institution, said the circular issued last month.

These nodal teachers will help translate the policy into classroom practices by supporting curriculum transformation, peer training and school-level reforms aligned with the NEP goals, it added.

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: 21-Year-Old Man Dies by Suicide After Father Offers Maruti Swift Dzire Instead of BMW Car in Siddipet; Probe Launched.

The role is crucial in fostering inclusive, flexible and future-ready learning environments, said an official, adding that the selected teachers would lead efforts in areas such as foundational literacy, competency-based education, multilingualism and integration of vocational and experiential learning.

To build capacity among the nominated teachers, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, will conduct a three-day training programme.

The capacity-building sessions will focus on enhancing the understanding of the NEP components, documentation practices and leadership in educational change, the circular said.

The nomination process would be carried out via a Google form and the last date for submission is June 15. The final selection will be based on eligibility and recommendations, and approval will be granted by the competent authority, it added.

The NEP Nodal Teacher is envisioned as a teacher-leader and policy ambassador, who will play a pivotal role in aligning school structures with the broader vision of the NEP 2020, the circular said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)