New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): In a significant decision aimed at providing relief to lakhs of vehicle owners and furthering the cause of reducing vehicular pollution in the capital, the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Government has announced the relaxation of norms for issuing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for deregistered vehicles.

In a big relief to the vehicle owners, Delhi has decided to keep in abeyance the restrictive clause from the "Guidelines for Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024" which limited the application for NOC to only within one year of a vehicle's registration expiry.

Also Read | Starlink Hiring in India: Elon Musk's Satellite Internet Company Posts Openings for Several Positions, Moving Forward With Wider Rollout in Country.

This move will primarily benefit owners of diesel vehicles aged over 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years old, allowing them to obtain an NOC to re-register their vehicles in other states outside the Delhi-NCR region, irrespective of how long ago their vehicle's registration expired.

Speaking on the development, Transport Minister of Delhi, Pankaj Kumar Singh, said, "Our dual focus has always been on citizen welfare and environmental protection. We found that the one-year deadline for NOC was creating an unintended logjam, leaving lakhs of vehicles stranded in Delhi. These vehicles were neither being scrapped nor could they be moved out, leading to potential pollution and congestion."

Also Read | Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Leaders Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister (See Pics and Videos).

"By relaxing this criteria, we are empowering our citizens to make a responsible choice. This decision will systematically phase out a significant number of older vehicles from Delhi's roads, giving a direct boost to our efforts in improving air quality and decongesting our city," he added.

This step, proposed in light of numerous public representations and internal reviews, aligns with the department's earlier orders of 2021 and 2022, which were themselves formulated in compliance with the directions of the Hon'ble National Green Tribunal (NGT). It ensures that vehicles deregistered due to age can be legally transferred to regions where they are permitted to ply, effectively removing them from the National Capital's ecosystem. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)