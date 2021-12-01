New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): In the Delhi Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the government is likely to decrease VAT on petrol and diesel, informed government sources.

"The Delhi government may take the decision of decrease VAT which will reduce the petrol or diesel prices in the national capital," sources said.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal around 11.30 am today.

On the eve of Diwali this year, the Centre cut excise duty by Rs 5 per litre on petrol and Rs 10 per litre on diesel to bring down the retail prices across the country. (ANI)

