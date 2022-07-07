New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Delhi government has sanctioned 49 schemes worth Rs 70.68 crore for improving roads, drains, parks and other civic facilities in villages in the national capital.

Development Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Delhi Village Development Board at the secretariat where the members drew attention towards the pendency of proposals.

The minister stressed on the need for a time-bound action by the department concerned, and also directed the main executing agency of village development works -- Irrigation & Flood Control Department -- to expedite preparation of project estimates and also execution of sanctioned projects.

The board sanctioned 49 schemes ,including for improving roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, cremation centres, playgrounds etc, to be implemented in the village areas worth Rs 70.68 Crore.

"The Government will take all necessary steps to improve the condition of roads, parks, small drains and multipurpose community halls in all village areas," Rai said.

The government will organise a special camp on July 22 for the speedy implementation of all schemes related to village development project.

