New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) World-class training will be provided to all the participants representing the country at the Shanghai WorldSkills competition to be held next year, irrespective of the state they come from, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Sisodia was speaking at an event to announce the winners of the state-level skill competitions held in the national capital that were organised by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

The winners from Delhi will now be trained to represent the city in the regional round to be held in November. The deputy chief minister assured them of all help for further competitions.

“The Kejriwal government would provide world class training to all the participants representing the country in the Shanghai World Skills Competition to be held in 2022, irrespective of which state they belong to. These participants will win in Shanghai and bring laurels to the country and Delhi,” Sisodia said.

“For the first time in the state skill competition held in Delhi, 55 winners in 30 different skill categories were awarded with prizes. More than 1,000 participants took part in the competition,” he added.

He said the government wanted to organise the competition in Delhi in 2015 but could not due to lack of infrastructure.

"There was no infrastructure (back then). In the last five years, we created the system so that the youth of Delhi can get that opportunity,” he said.

Today, the dream seen in 2015 has come true… I am proud that you are the winners from among 1,000 people, he told the gathering.

