New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the AAP government will provide students of its schools dry rations under the mid-day meal scheme for next six months.

The decision has been taken in view of closure of schools in the national capital since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months," Kejriwal said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area.

Schools across the country were closed in March due to COVID-19 outbreak. They were partially reopened in some states from October.

However, the Delhi government has announced that schools will not reopen in the national capital till a vaccine for COVID-19 is available.

The Chief Minister furrther informed that the Delhi government served nearly 10 lakh people with lunch and dinner by organising 'langar' at various places. "For 3-4 months, nearly 1 crore people were served dry ration. Ration included flour, rice, pulses and oil. The pension of senior citizens and widows were doubled. Construction workers, taxi drivers got Rs 5,000 each in their bank account. These were the efforts by our government," he said. (ANI)

