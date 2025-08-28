New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): The Delhi government has announced a review of arbitration cases exceeding Rs 1 crore in the last 20 years within the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC).

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta shared a post on X, stating, "A review of arbitration cases exceeding ₹1 crore in the last 20 years in the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Irrigation & Flood Control Department (I&FC) will be conducted. For this purpose, a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (PWD/I&FC), which will comprehensively assess the decisions given against previous governments, the amounts paid, and the resulting losses."

Also Read | Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 28, 2025: TCS, IndiGo, SBI Cards Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

https://x.com/gupta_rekha/status/1960705036511588820

Rekha Gupta said that this was due to irregularities and delays in the Barapullah Phase-III project during the previous government's tenure. "Due to irregularities and delays in the Barapullah Phase-III project during the previous government, Delhi had to incur a loss of ₹175 crore. This was an injustice to the public's money," Delhi CM said.

Also Read | Nainital Fire: 1 Dead After Blaze Erupts in Multi-Storey Building in Mohanko Area of Mallital, Flames Brought Under Control (Watch Video).

Delhi CM further said that moving forward, the Delhi government has decided that there will be no provision for arbitration in contracts related to development works. Gupta added, "In the event of any dispute, the settlement will be done directly in court. The public's money will be spent only in the interest of the public."

Meanwhile, the Delhi CM issued new orders yesterday to make the weekly public hearing camps, held under district revenue offices, more effective and meaningful, according to a press release.

According to a state government statement, attendance of designated officers at public hearing camps has now been made compulsory, and if a designated officer is unable to attend, they must obtain prior permission from the concerned District Magistrate. Absence without such permission will invite disciplinary action.

The Divisional Commissioner has issued an order in this regard. Copies have also been sent to all Department Heads, as well as to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Delhi Cantonment Board.

Meanwhile, earlier on Wedneday, Delhi CM also visited the Ganesh Temple in Connaught Place and offered prayers on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. CM Gupta performed worship rituals at the temple and said that Lord Ganesha, revered as Mangalmurti, bestows wisdom, prosperity, and success upon devotees.

In a post on X, CM Gupta wrote, "On the sacred occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi today, I performed worship and darshan at the Shri Ganesh Temple located in Connaught Place and received blessings. The many forms of Mangalmurti Ganpati bestow the boons of wisdom, discernment, success, and prosperity in life. Such is His glory that wherever Vinayak resides, there dwells joy, good fortune, and auspiciousness."

Extending her greetings to the people of the national capital, Delhi CM added, "O Ganpati Bappa, may You illuminate every home and courtyard in Delhi with Your blessings and fill everyone's life with new successes and new joys. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)