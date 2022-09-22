New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The BJP claimed on Thursday that the education model of the Delhi government, which is touted as one that matches global standards, is "collapsing".

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta told a press conference here that the schools run by the AAP government in the national capital lack infrastructure, which can be seen from the condition of the schools at Khajoori Khas in the trans Yamuna area.

No immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government or the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the charges levelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gupta also accused the Delhi government of indulging in corruption and claimed that an AAP volunteer was given the contract to run its Sainik school.

The Armed Forces Preparatory School was inaugurated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in August.

In December 2021, the Delhi cabinet decided to open a school to train young students for joining the armed forces as officers. A 14-acre plot of land in Jharoda Kalan was allotted for its campus.

