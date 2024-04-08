New Delhi, April 8: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea moved by several Aspirants seeking directions to postpone the Chartered Accountants (CA) Inter and Final examinations till June. A plea was filed by aspirants to reschedule the exams in June after the Lok Sabha Elections.

The bench of Justice C. Harishankar on Monday dismissed the plea and asked the petitioner aspirants, Is there some law that says there can't be any exams during Lok Sabha elections? Later, while dismissing the plea, the bench was of the view that no rule suggests exams can not be conducted during elections. CA Exam Date May 2024: Chartered Accountants Examination Dates Rescheduled Due to Lok Sabha Elections, Says ICAI; Check New Schedule.

The petitioners, through a plea, highlighted that the exam schedule is clashing with the dates of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and therefore requested the court issue directions to the respondents authorities to reschedule the exams, which should be held after the elections. Plea further stated that transportation and other issues that may arise due to the scheduled dates of Lok Sabha Elections. Delhi Government School Admission 2024-25: Online Admission Process for Classes 6 to 9 Begins Today at edudel.nic.in.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently had revised the CA Inter and Final exam for May 2024 due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, despite the new date, CA aspirants had demanded a revision on the exam dates. So a petition was filed on behalf of several aspirants. (ANI)

