The Delhi Directorate of Education (DOE) has initiated the online admission process for classes 6 to 9 in government schools for the academic year 2024-25, starting today, April 8. Parents seeking admission for their children are directed to access the registration forms on the department's official website, edudel.nic.in. Admissions will be conducted in three cycles, with the first cycle's registration deadline set for April 17. Following registration, the DOE will release the school allotment list on April 29, with document submission and verification scheduled from April 30 to May 10, 2024. Additionally, guidance is provided for students associated with the National Service Scheme (NSO) regarding transfer or readmission procedures through their last attended school. KVS Admission 2024–25: Registration Opens for Classes 1 to 12 Across 1,254 Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools at kvsangathan.nic.in, Know How To Apply.

Delhi Government Schools Admission Opens

