By Dhiraj Beniwal

New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Delhi High Court has granted 21 days transit anticipatory bail to the former Uttar Pradesh Minister's son to get married.

The former minister's son is an accused in a rape case registered in Arunachal Pradesh on the Complaint of the victim, who is the daughter of a big politician in the State.

Justice Jasmeet Singh granted transit anticipatory bail to the accused. Earlier he was granted interim protection by the court.

"Prima facie, I am of the view that in the present case as per the wedding card, the petitioner is to get married on February 12, 2025, at Khajurao," Justice Jasmeet Singh said in the order passed on February 10.

He said that any other observation of this Court may prejudice the case of either of the parties, hence it is for the court at Arunachal Pradesh to look into the merits and demerits of the present case.

The bench ordered, "For the reasons stated above, the petitioner is granted transit anticipatory bail for a period of 3 weeks from today to approach the concerned court at Arunachal Pradesh for availing his legal remedies."

The interim protection granted today will automatically expire after 3 weeks from today, the High Court said in the order.

A petition was moved to seek transit anticipatory bail to the petitioner for a period of 30 days during which he will attend his marriage ceremony and pursue anticipatory bail before the concerned Court at Arunachal Pradesh.

An FIR has been registered against the petitioner on January 29, 2025, at Police Station (PS) ltanagar Women Police Station by the prosecutrix on the ground that the petitioner has committed rape, molestation and criminal intimidation against her.

The court noted that it is stated in the FIR that the petitioner developed close friendly relations with the prosecutrix on the pretext of marriage and thereafter committed rape on her.

Senior counsel Mohit Mathur along with advocate Vaibhav Singh and Aniket Tomar appeared for the petitioner.

They drew the attention of the court to the WhatsApp conversations between the petitioner and the prosecutrix.

The court said that it prima facie shows that the relationship between the parties was consensual.

"My attention has been drawn to a message of the prosecutrix on January 20, 2025, which shows that the prosecutrix was in the knowledge of the petitioner's marriage," Justice Jasmeet Singh said in the order.

In June 2019, the applicant met with the complainant at a friend's wedding in the NCR area, Haryana through some mutual friends where they also clicked common photographs and the complainant requested the applicant to share those photographs through WhatsApp.

On February 13, 2020, the complaint proposed the applicant to come in a relationship which was rejected by the applicant stating that we should not complicate our friendly relationship, also the applicant stated that since they are not compatible for each other, it would not be possible for them to get married, thus, being in a relationship would not be viable, the plea said.

On January 29, 2025, a complaint against the applicant upon which FIR was registered on January 29, 2025, in women's PS Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

After this the Applicant's father received a call from a police officer disclosing the contents of the FIR and stating that his son will be arrested in connection to the offences mentioned in the FIR, being fearful of the arrest and having his marriage fixed on 12.02.2025. (ANI)

