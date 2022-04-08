New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notices to the Government of NCT Delhi and the Registrar General of its court on public interest litigation sought direction to the appointment of Presiding Officers in vacant Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunals.

The petition further sought direction to respondents to increase the number of labour courts and industrial tribunals as per norms for speedy disposal.

The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla on Friday sought the response of respondents and listed the matter for May 18, 2022.

The petitioner 'Labour Law Association', through Advocates Rajiv Aggarwal and Meghna De also sought direction from the Respondents not to decrease the number of labour courts and tribunals from time to time without consultation with the Trade Unions and Management Federations.

The chronic problem of vacant Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunals in Delhi has consequently led to unnecessary delays in the disposal of disputes and an increase in the pendency of disputes. Such delay and prolonged pendency cause undue hardships to the litigants. Such delay also adds to the agony of the parties, especially the poor litigating workmen, argued the lawyers.

The plea stated that despite the sanctioned strength of 10 Labour Courts and 3 Industrial Tribunals, the Respondents unmindfully reduced Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunals without any prior information to any of the stakeholders. In 2017 when the Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunal were shifted from Karkardooma District Court Complex to Dwarka District Court Complex there were 9 Labour Courts and 2 Industrial Tribunal functional. However, suddenly after 8 months only 5 Labour Court and 1 Industrial Tribunals were functional.

Petitioner states that a representation was also made to the concerned respondents. And at the time of sending the representation, there were only 5 labour Courts and 1 Industrial Tribunal in function. Even today only 9 Labour Courts and 2 Industrial Tribunals are functional which Is still less than the sanctioned strength.

The petition further submitted that the current sanctioned strength of Labour Courts and Industrial Tribunals, even if they work in full capacity, is inadequate to shorten the time for disposal as desired in the Industrial Disputes Act. The current sanctioned strength has been decided many years back and there has not been any review of the same in recent years. (ANI)

