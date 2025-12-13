New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): Assuring itself that no legal vacuum will be allowed during the shift to the new labour law framework, the Delhi High Court has recently said it trusts the Central government to ensure a seamless transition from the old regime to the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a writ petition filed by NA Sebastian and another petitioner.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, appearing for the Union of India along with CGSC Ashish K Dixit and other counsel, placed before the Court a notification dated December 8, 2025, issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment under Section 103 of the Industrial Relations Code. Titled the Industrial Relations Code (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2025, the notification seeks to address transitional issues following the Code's coming into force on November 21, 2025.

Under the notification, the existing Labour Courts, Industrial Tribunals, and National Industrial Tribunals constituted under the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, will continue to adjudicate both pending and fresh cases until corresponding forums are established under the new Code.

The Centre submitted that the clarification was issued to ensure continuity in adjudication and to avoid administrative or legal uncertainty.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners raised concerns regarding Section 104 of the Code, particularly the repeal of earlier labour enactments. Responding to these submissions, the ASG assured the Bench that the authorities would look into the issues raised.

Recording the assurance, the Court observed that it appreciated the steps taken by the Centre and expressed confidence that all necessary measures would be undertaken to facilitate a smooth transition to the new labour law regime.

The matter has been posted for further consideration on January 12, 2026, with the Bench directing that it be listed "high on board" on the next date. (ANI)

