New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Centre and Delhi government to relax the age criterion for COVID-19 vaccination.

A Division Bench of the High Court presided by Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw observed that the petition has been filed for sake of publicity.

"The petition has been filed without any serious intent, for the sake of publicity," the Court said.

It said that since the petitioner is withdrawing his petition and understands the consequences and in future will not indulge in such litigation, it would not impose any cost against the petitioner.

The High Court was hearing a petition, filed by a final year law student, seeking direction to concerned respondents to allow private entities participation in vaccination drive and carry out door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi.

The petitioner Mrigank Mishra represented through senior advocate Ashish Mohan, stated that in the light of the alarming situation of rising coronavirus cases and the second wave which is more severe than the first one, it is pertinent to boost the vaccination drive. For the same, the widening of involvement of private sector entities is necessary to facilitate rapid and mass vaccination and allow door-to-door vaccination of the citizens.

"It is also necessary to remove/ relax the age restrictions in relation to the beneficiaries of vaccination drive since the increasing number of coronavirus cases are a concern for the health and safety of every citizen," the plea read.

Currently, people above the age of 45 years are eligible for vaccines by visiting the designated COVID-19 vaccination centres. (ANI)

