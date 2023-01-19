New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of South Delhi have busted an interstate firearms syndicate, along with the arrest of three persons and recovery of 12 pistols during raids, the police said on Thursday.

The police said they have also recovered 15 live cartridges from the accused.

The accused have been identified as Jafar khan (28), a resident of Vasant Kunj, Dinesh (24) and Harender (30), both natives of Uttar Pradesh.

Police said the arrested accused are members of an interstate firearms syndicate run by a Madhya Pradesh-based illegal firearms manufacturer-cum supplier.

"A drive was launched by the ATS South against illegal firearm users and traffickers in South West District and concerted efforts were being made to identify such members of the syndicate," an official familiar with the matter said.

A team of ATS was formed and was developing the information about the activities of Bad Characters (BCs) of the District and members of such a syndicate indulging in firearms trafficking in Delhi NCR, an official said.

"Manual surveillance was mounted to develop the information. Secret sources were also deployed to gather more information in this regard. After continuous efforts, specific information was received on January 10 about Jafar Ali Khan, who was declared BC by PS Vasant Kunj and having an illegal firearm and ammunition," the official added.

"Accordingly, a raiding party was formed and a trap was laid near Mahipalpur Bypass road, Vasant Kunj, Delhi on Thursday. At about 6:00 pm, Jafar Ali Khan came to the place of information. He was surrounded and overpowered by the team with an illicit semi-automatic pistol of point 32 bores loaded with 3 live cartridges," the official said.

A case under section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at PS Vasant Kunj North and the accused was arrested, the police said.

"During interrogation, accused Jafar disclosed that he had procured the recovered firearm and ammunition from one supplier Dinesh alias Chhanga, a resident of Khair, Aligarh," the official added.

"Based on the interrogation, Chhanga was also apprehended from Khair, Aligarh and 2 more illicit pistols, point 32 bores were recovered and accordingly he was arrested and interrogated at length," the official added.

"On sustained interrogation, accused Dinesh disclosed one habitual criminal namely Harender Kumar Resident of Khair as a source of the illegal firearms and ammunition. After that, the AAT (S) team worked relentlessly and succeeded in arresting Harender Kumar, a prominent arms dealer who was previously arrested in Delhi with illegal pistols," an official said.

Police said that, on sustained custodial interrogation of accused Harender, 9 more illegal pistols and 12 live cartridges were recovered on his instance. "He disclosed that he had procured the consignment of recovered pistols and cartridges from a notorious arms manufacturer of Dhar in MP and further disclosed that he has been indulging in the supply of illegal firearms and ammunition in Delhi NCR, Haryana and UP West for the last 05 years," official added.

"Interrogation of the arrested persons have further revealed that they used to purchase semi-automatic pistol at a lower rate from MP and sell it at a higher rate to gangsters/criminals in Delhi NCR. Chhanga revealed that Harender lured him to join his arms trafficking syndicate. All the accused persons have been remanded into police custody. A total of 12 pistols and 15 live cartridges were also recovered," an official familiar with the matter said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)