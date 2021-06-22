New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday held offline entrance exams for PhD admissions on its campus, an official statement said.

All Covid-related guidelines and protocols were followed during the test which was conducted in two shifts, it added.

"This PhD entrance test is the first offline-mode examination conducted by the varsity this year. The entrance tests for PhD will continue till June 28," it said.

A total of 12,000 candidates have applied for PhD programme in different departments of the university.

The examination centres were sanitised a day before the exam and candidates were asked to bring their own water bottle and hand sanitiser, the statement said.

Examinees were allowed to enter examination centres while following social distancing norms, with proper face masks and temperature check, it said, adding that the seating arrangements inside the examination halls were made following the social distancing norms.

Waiting areas for parents/guardians have also been created at various test centres on the university campus with chairs and pedestal fans, it said.

JMI Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar said considering the ongoing Covid pandemic, it was a big challenge for the university to start entrance exams but it was very essential and need of the hour.

The PhD admissions at the varsity have been delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials had said earlier this month.

The varsity is conducting PHD entrance exams for the year 2020-21 instead of the current academic year 2021-22.

