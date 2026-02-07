Washington [US], February 7 (ANI): Austin Butler is attached to headline a new biopic on cycling icon Lance Armstrong, bringing together a package stacked with Academy Award-nominated talent.

The film will be directed by Conclave filmmaker Edward Berger and produced by Scott Stuber, with Oscar-nominated writer Zach Baylin penning the screenplay, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Baylin, whose previous work includes Will Smith-starrer King Richard, will write the script chronicling the life and career of Armstrong, one of the most polarising figures in modern sports history.

Berger will also produce the project alongside Stuber and Nick Nesbit, while Baylin, Josh Glick and Zac Frognowski will serve as executive producers.

The biopic is not being developed under Stuber's United Artists banner. The project predates his pact and the revival of the Amazon MGM-owned label, and is currently being shopped to studio partners. Stuber has acquired Armstrong's life rights for the film, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Armstrong rose to global fame after winning the Tour de France a record seven consecutive times, becoming the most recognisable face in professional cycling.

However, his legacy was upended following a 2012 investigation by the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which concluded that Armstrong had used performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The findings led to the stripping of his titles. Armstrong denied the allegations for years before admitting to doping in 2013.

Beyond competitive cycling, Armstrong is also closely associated with cancer advocacy. After being diagnosed with testicular cancer, he went on to found the Livestrong Foundation, which has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for cancer research and patient support.

Butler's upcoming slate includes Michael Mann's 'Heat 2', Joseph Kosinski's 'Miami Vice' and Luca Guadagnino's 'American Psycho'. (ANI)

