New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Manoj Kumar Jha launched a sharp attack on the Union government on Saturday regarding the India-US Interim Trade Framework Agreement, alleging that the Centre was "misleading the entire nation" over revised tariff structures.

Speaking about the deal, Jha said that India's historical tariff of 2.9% was raised to 50% under "threats" before being reduced to 18%, a move he argued is a loss for the country rather than a cause for celebration. The MP further said that once the full implications of the deal are revealed, it could trigger widespread "unrest on the streets".

On the India-US Interim Trade Agreement, RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said, "On most things, our tariff, in the worst of times and the best of times, was 2.9%. Through threats, it was raised to 50%. Then it was reduced to 18%. Is this something to celebrate? Aren't you misleading the entire nation?. When this takes further shape and comes to the forefront, there will be unrest on the streets."

"Today, we have a joint statement from India and the United States, which talks about the Indo-U.S. trade deal at all levels. It talks about how the United States will reduce tariffs by 18% and how India will reduce tariffs on many products. Look, I don't understand. Our tariff on most products was 2.9% in the worst of times. We were threatened with a 50% reduction. You will buy oil here, not there. You will buy less than that. You will not buy at all. Then we reduced that 50% to 18%," added Jha.

Manoj Jha also criticised the wording on Truith Social, where information about the framework was provided.

"Aren't you misleading the entire nation? That's why I am saying, leave us alone. Look at their language on Truth Social. That language is demeaning. What do we need to do? Either we will eliminate completely or reduce substantially. Who gave you such decisions? At least that's not the nature of India. We have seen the worst of times. We have seen restrictions. But not this. That's why I think, when this situation arises again, it will affect the roads, because you are making our most important sector more vulnerable. I mean agriculture. But sir, the government is saying that Prime Minister Modi has completely ignored the country's interests. If Prime Minister Modi reads that article or that draft on Truth Social, then even he will not be able to confirm it," Jha added. (ANI)

