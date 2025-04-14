New Delhi, April 14: Volkswagen (VW) Tiguan R-Line is launched today in India. The German automobile giant has already started accepting bookings for the Tiguan R-Line through online and offline channels. Interested customers can book Tiguan R-Line with a token amount of INR 25,000. The SUV will be imported to India as a completely built unit (CBU). Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line price in India starts at INR 48.99 lakh.

The SUV comes with a stylish design that reflects its sporty 'R' branding and also provides a high level of comfort. The vehicle has achieved a top 5-star rating from EURO NCAP. It is equipped with a range of safety features. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line includes 21 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features to enhance safety. Tata Curvv Dark Edition and Tata Curvv EV Dark Edition Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line features R-Line bumpers and displays the "R" badge. It comes with an illuminated "R-Line" logo on the dashboard, along with design accents that create a sporty atmosphere inside the cabin. Customers can choose from six colour options. It includes Red Metallic, Oryx White, Oyster Silver Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, and Nightshade Blue Metallic. Additionally, the vehicle includes illuminated light bands between the headlights, sporty seats, and more.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Specifications and Features

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line has a length of 4,539 mm, a width of 1,859 mm, and a height of 1,656 mm, with a wheelbase measuring 2,680 mm. It offers a ground clearance of 176 mm. The vehicle is equipped with projector headlamps and advanced Matrix LED headlights, along with LED taillamps at the rear. The Tiguan R-Line features 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres, and customers can expect a fuel efficiency of approximately 12.58 km/l. 2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Launched in India at INR 16.90 Lakh With New Colours and OBD2-B Compliance; Check Specifications and Features of Suzuki's Superbike.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line includes a Head-up Display. It also offers Wireless App-Connect and an IDA voice assistant. The Tiguan R-Line comes with a 15-inch infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. The Tiguan R-Line features a panoramic sunroof. The front seats come with a massage function and lumbar support and has nine airbags ias standard. The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine equipped with 4MOTION technology and delivers 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).