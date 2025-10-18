New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The Delhi government on Saturday organised a grand "Deepotsav" programme at Kartavya Path on the occasion of Dhanteras, drawing large crowds from across the national capital.

As part of the festivities, the iconic Kartavya Path was lit up with 1.51 lakh diyas, transforming the stretch into a glowing spectacle.

The event also featured cultural programmes, a laser and drone show based on the Ramayana, and a Ram Katha recitation, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere for the public.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Ministers Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said the Deepotsav was a historic moment, being organised for the first time by the Delhi government for the general public.

"For the first time in Delhi, Delhi Government is organising Diwali event. Lakhs of diya will be lit at Kartavya Path. The diyas are ready. CM will light these diyas and the entire Kartavya Path will be illuminated. Entire India will see badalti hui Dilli ki jagmagati Diwali. A drone show based on Ram Katha will also be done. A laser show has also been organised. Never before in Delhi did the Delhi Govt organise a Diwali event for the people..." Mishra said.

Minister Ashish Sood took the opportunity to criticise the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for harbouring "malice" towards Sanatana festivals for their vote bank politics.

He further praised Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for giving equal opportunities to all sections of society and religions.

Sood stated, "Previous governments harboured malice towards Sanatana festivals. Previous governments promoted minoritarianism out of vote bank politics. CM Rekha Gupta's government gives equal opportunities to all sections of society and all religions. That is why, you can see 'Jagmag Diwali' today."

Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh also highlighted the cultural significance of the diya, calling it the first light in Indian traditions and an expression of resolve and progress.

"In our culture, diya is lit first of all. So, today, on Deepotsav as well as Dhanteras, the BJP Government has come with a fresh resolve and experience. By lighting the diyas, we have proven our resolve for the future, for the vision of Viksit Delhi..."

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations. (ANI)

