New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena recently took stock of the situation prevailing in the Industrial Areas of Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana.

This came following a meeting on October 13 when the Delhi LG reviewed the non-operationalization of the industrial rehabilitation at identified sites of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), mostly in North-West Delhi.

Appalled at the state of affairs and absolute lack of basic infrastructure required for industries to start functioning, the LG directed the DSIIDC and other concerned agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to make infrastructure conducive for ease of doing business, a press release issued by the LG's office read. The LG was visibly displeased that no up-gradation work has been undertaken at the Bhorgarh Industrial area of North Delhi for the last 10 years and only a handful of units were functional out of the 3917 plots carved out in the area. Saxena expressed shock that the situation in the last 26 years since 1996, when the Supreme Court ordered for relocation of industries in non-conforming areas to designated industrial areas, has remained static and even the basic things were out of place. The drains in the industrial areas were choked and not properly maintained and even the roads and streets needed massive repair and restoration work, with even the streetlights yet to be installed, the release said. In such a situation, the LG wondered, how could one expect FDI in the industrial areas of the National Capital, when given the state of affairs, even domestic industries on relocation were not able to resume work. The LG also directed the private power distribution company to do away with the hanging wires, particularly in the Narela Industrial area, the release mentioned. The Association of Industry Owners in Bawana drew the LG's attention towards several illegal structures that have come up in the area and the building by-laws being violated by certain plot allottees. This they said would have a detrimental impact in case of fire or other accidents. The LG also visited the Effluent Treatment Plants in Narela and Bawana. During his inspection, the LG set a deadline of November 15 for the authorities concerned, including the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others to carry out the cleanliness, repair of roads, completion of sewerage work and availability of power in Narela, Bhorgarh and Bawana Industrial areas, the release said.

The LG made it clear that strict action would be taken if the deadline of November 15 is not adhered to. Saxena emphasized that repair and maintenance should be carried out in a manner that prevents waterlogging in future and warned that the cleaning being undertaken should not be superficial.

The LG laid stress on the green belt at the periphery of the area being maintained fully and not only on paper. All necessary actions should be taken to make the area free from dust, Saxena added. During his visit, the LG was accompanied by the MCD Commissioner, senior officials of DSIIDC, DDA and other officials. (ANI)

