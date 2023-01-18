New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a cycle track which will be developed by the New Delhi Municipal Council around the Nehru Park here, an official statement said.

Spread over an area of 75 acres, Nehru Park in Chanakyapuri is surrounded by various foreign embassies, high commissions, residents of diplomats and high-profile dignitaries and houses of central government employees.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

The park also falls on the arterial Vinay Marg and Africa Avenue that connects New Delhi to south Delhi and is adjacent to the Shanti Path- Rao Tularam stretch.

Several individuals and groups can be seen cycling around the Nehru Park following which the NDMC felt that a cycle track will further foster eco-friendly and healthy cycling in the area, it said.

Also Read | Hit-and-Run Case: IIT-Delhi Student Killed, Another Injured After Being Hit by Car.

The total Length of the track will be 2.7 km and the average width three metres. The track will be prepared with the latest techniques and materials and would have a 150 mm thick concrete layer, six mm thick micro-surfacing, two mm cold plastic paint overlay, 200 lamp posts of four mm height with 60 watt LED fitting, it said.

A survey was conducted by the School of Planning and Architecture in Delhi for the preparation of the detailed proposal of the track, it said.

Those present on the occasion included NDMC chairperson Amit Yadav, vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay and other senior officers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)