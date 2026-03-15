New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Light showers lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday morning as the weather turned pleasant after experiencing high temperatures in the last few days.

According to the India Meterological Department (IMD), the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22.2°C at 5.30 am. Visuals from Pandit Pant Marg and Ferozeshah Road showcased wet streets and residents making their way through light showers.

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IMD forecasted thunderstorms, lightning and hailstorms on March 15 and 16, with no warning for the rest of the week yet.

The light rainfall was accompanied by lightning & gusty winds(40-50kmph) in many parts of the capital, including Safdarjang, Palam and Narela.

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This would bring relief from the heat to the residents, as many areas recorded over 30°C temperature yesterday. According to IMD, on Saturday, temperature recordings across five key stations showed that Ridge recorded the highest temperature at 33.8°C, followed by Lodi Road at 33.0°C and Ayanagar at 32.8°C. Safdarjung and Palam recorded slightly lower maximums of 32.6°C and 31.5°C. All stations experienced a significant negative change in temperature, with Palam seeing the largest drop of -3.6, while the Ridge had the smallest at -2.8.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 195 at 8 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category.

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks. An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as "Good", indicating minimal or no health impact. AQI levels from 51 to 100 fall into the "Satisfactory" category, where air quality remains acceptable, though sensitive groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues may experience slight discomfort.

The "Moderate" category, ranging from 101 to 200, indicates rising pollution levels that can trigger respiratory difficulties for people with asthma, lung conditions, or heart disease. (ANI)

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