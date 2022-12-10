New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delhi recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent on Saturday, according to data shared by the health department here.

No new fatality has been reported due to the viral disease.

Also Read | Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu To Be New Himachal Pradesh CM, Mukesh Agnihotri His Deputy; Both To Take Oath at 11 AM Tomorrow.

Delhi recorded four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

The national capital reported five coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent on Thursday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Ink Thrown at Chandrakant Patil in Pune Over Remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (Watch Video).

A total of 2,766 tests were conducted a day before, according to the latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 19 while the number of containment zones is three.

The total number of cases rose to 20,07,029, while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 16 are occupied while 12 patients are in home isolation, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)