New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Delhi on Monday recorded two fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.22 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

No new fatality due to the viral disease has been reported.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: 73-Year-Old Beaten to Death for Rape Bid on Minor Girl.

The city saw seven cases with a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent on Sunday. On Saturday, it had logged five cases with a positivity rate of 0.18 per cent.

The national capital reported four COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent on Friday.

Also Read | India-China Clash in Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Soldiers Give Befitting Reply at Tawang Flashpoint, Chinese Troops Received More Injuries Than Indian Side.

A total of 905 tests were conducted a day before, according to the latest data.

The number of active cases stands at 13 while there are three containment zones.

With these, the total number of cases rose to 20,07,038 while the death toll stands at 26,519, the data showed.

Of the 8,211 beds in hospitals, 14 are occupied while eight patients are in home isolation, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)