Gurugram, Apr 25 (PTI) A 37-year-old Delhi resident allegedly drowned in the swimming pool of a farmhouse in the Bhondsi area here, police said on Tuesday.

Amit Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, had come to the farmhouse in the Aravallis with his friends on Monday.

According to the police, 40 to 50 people from Uttam Nagar had gathered at the farmhouse owned by one Dinesh Gaur.

Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram where the doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Kumar's family members have not made any allegations of foul play and the police handed over the body to his kin after a post-mortem on Tuesday.

A report in connection with the case has been lodged at Bhondsi police station.

"Kumar worked for a company manufacturing mobile accessories. His father did not accuse anyone of foul play and we handed over the body after post-mortem," said Bhondsi police station SHO Madan Singh.

