New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was run over by a train at the Sewa Nagar railway station here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaiya Lal, a resident of Sewa Nagar, they said.

Inquiry revealed that he was half paralysed and used to go for a morning walk every day near the tracks, a senior police officer said.

Police said he is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

No foul play has been suspected so far, the officer said.

The body has been shifted to the Sabzi Mandi mortuary for a post-mortem, police said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.

