New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday performed Akhand Path Sahib Bhog and offered Ardaas at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Today at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, an Ardas was performed for PM Modi. We have made this prayer that the Almighty grants Modi ji a long life, and gives him the same zeal to continue his work and serve the country."

Later in the day, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and other Cabinet Ministers and BJP leaders, participated in the Seva Sankalp Walk at India Gate, on the occasion.

Minister Sirsa performed Bhangra, a traditional folk dance form of Punjab, along with other ministers.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also joined the artists who were performing in the Seva Sankalp Walk in celebration.

Meanwhile, Union Cabinet Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi Puri organised Ardas and Langar at Gurudwara Dashmesh Darbar in Marol, Mumbai, to pray for the long life and good health of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

Prior to that, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, calling him a symbol of sacrifice and dedication.

In a post on X, Shah said that the Prime Minister remains an inspiration for crores of Indians.

"Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'Nation First' for every citizen," Shah wrote. (ANI)

