New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said ministers, MLAs, and other government representatives will welcome Shiva devotees at all borders during the kanwar yatra by showering flower petals on them.

At each entry point, secure corridors, cleanliness, lighting, and medical support will be ensured, an official statement.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission To Triple Medical Allowance and Raise Minimum Salary to INR 27,000? Check Details.

The government aims to set up at least 20 separate camps exclusively for women devotees, the statement added.

She held a special interactive meeting with Kanwar Seva Committees, which are responsible for arrangements like tents and community meals (bhandaras) for Lord Shiva devotees during the Kanwar Festival.

Also Read | 'You Have Made History!' Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan Hail Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla After Historic ISS Docking With Axiom-4 Space Mission (See Post).

During the meeting, she emphasised that the Delhi government stands shoulder to shoulder with Shiva devotees.

For the first time, the Kanwar Yatra is being organised at such an extensive administrative level, she said, adding this year's Kanwar Festival in Delhi will be unlike anything seen before.

She said that this is the government's first Kanwar event and the aim is to make it the most memorable, convenient, and well-coordinated Kanwar celebration ever.

The chief minister said processes related to sanitation, toilets, security, electricity, lighting, and medical facilities have been significantly improved. A new provision has been introduced to grant permissions within 72 hours. In addition, it has been decided to provide up to 1,200 units of free electricity for each camp. She also assured that all pending payments post the festival will be cleared within three months.

Kapil Mishra, minister of Culture and Tourism, who is leading the preparations for the Kanwar Festival, urged all representatives of the Kanwar Committees to work sincerely and within defined standards and to treat the welcoming of Shiva devotees as a festival in itself.

There are also plans to build welcome gates for Shiva devotees, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)