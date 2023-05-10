New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) has issued a notice to the police seeking a report on action against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over his tweet allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Sikhs.

The notice issued by DMC member APS Bindra has sought the report from Delhi Police till May 17.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Knife Accidentally Pierces Man’s Abdomen While He Chops Fruits During Friendly Banter With Wife in Rajkot, Succumbs to Injuries Days Later.

Bagga, a spokesperson of the Delhi BJP, alleged that the notice by the DMC was issued at the behest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bagga was picked up from Delhi by Punjab Police last year in a case registered in Mohali in the AAP-ruled state.

Also Read | Tips on Obtaining a Student Loan for the USA Business School.

The notice issued by the DMC on Monday last stated that "from going through the Twitter post of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, prima facie it appears that the said message is posted with the intent to disturb the religious sentiments of Sikh community."

Bagga, in his tweet on March 28, had defined "Wahe Guru".

"I had defined Wahe Guru as per the Guru Granth Sahib and there was nothing hurtful in it to the sentiments of anyone," Bagga said.

The notice was issued after Bagga's tweet was examined by Sikh religious bodies Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (Amritsar) and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, said DMC chairman Zakir Khan.

The notice sough to know from Delhi Police if it took any suo motu action against Bagga in the light of a recent Supreme direction in case of hate speeches.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)