New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi experienced a fresh spell of rain on Monday, making the weather pleasant in the national capital.

Areas including Chirag Delhi, Teen Murti Marg and Safdarjung Road witnessed showers; meanwhile, heavy waterlogging occurred at the Badarpur border between Delhi and Faridabad.

Also Read | Prime Minister Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Kota Srinivasa Rao Garu, Remembers Actor-Politician’s ‘Cinematic Brilliance’ and ‘Social Service’ (See Post).

Meanwhile, in Noida, massive traffic congestion was witnessed following rainfall in the region.

As a fresh spell of rains occured in the national capital on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department forecastt moderate to heavy rainfall in the entire Delhi and NCR on July 14.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Man Finds Skeleton After He Enters Abandoned House in Nampally To Fetch Cricket Ball.

In view of the "inclement weather conditions," Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday advised passengers to consider alternative modes of transport, including Metro, to reach the airport and "avoid potential delays."

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. Passengers are advised to consider alternative modes of transport, including Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid potential delays," the DIAL said in the travel advisory.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed on Thursday that there was no waterlogging in the national capital following heavy rain in the Delhi-NCR area from Wednesday night.

CM Rekha Gupta said, "We are solving the backlog of the last 27 years of Delhi one by one. Even after such heavy rains, there was no waterlogging in Delhi."

She added that there was no waterlogging at Minto Bridge, which made headlines every monsoon.

"It was a trend for a picture of a waterlogged Minto Bridge to be published in the newspapers. But this time it did not happen," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Delhi has experienced incessant rainfall since Wednesday, causing waterlogging in several areas, including Bindapur in Uttam Nagar, where roads are submerged. Traffic also came to a standstill in many parts of the national capital following the heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)