New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Despite the heavy downpour in the national capital and adjoining area, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials are working tirelessly to drain out the rainwater to prevent the waterlogging in its area.

As many as seven complaints of waterlogging were received from the Connaught Place, Purana Qila Road, Mahadev Road etc. areas of New Delhi. The same were promptly attended by the concerned, dedicated teams of the NDMC.

The Team Horticulture of NDMC have received six complaints of fallen trees and were attended to immediately for removal of the fallen trees and branches at Gol Dak Khana, Maulana Azad Road, Firozashah Road, Bharti Nagar, Tilak Marg, Khan Market and Rabindra Nagar in area.

NDMC's portable water pumps are working round the clock (24x7) for the prevention of any water logging on roads during heavy rain with pump operators and other staff/manpower in the New Delhi area.

For monsoon preparedness, NDMC has already been set up six control rooms at Sangli Mess, Khan Market, Netaji Nagar, Malcha Marg, Mandir Marg and Hanuman Road (Drainage Service Centres), in NDMC area to avoid any type of water logging in rainy season.

Earlier today, in view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates.

Shah spoke to Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the IMD has said. (ANI)

