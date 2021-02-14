New Delhi, February 14: Petrol and diesel prices have gone up in the national capital and stood at Rs 88.73 per litre and Rs 79.06 per litre, respectively on Sunday.

As compared to yesterday, the price of petrol has become costlier by 29 paise while diesel price increased by 32 paise.

Earlier, during her budget speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the imposition of Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC) of Rs 2.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 4 per litre on diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in line with the change in international crude oil prices.

