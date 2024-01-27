India News | Delhi: PM Modi Attends Annual NCC PM Rally at Cariappa Parade Ground

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

PM Modi took salute at the annual NCC PM rally at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present at the event.

"The event includes a cultural programme on the theme 'Amrit Kaal Ki NCC' showcasing the contribution and empowerment of the Amrit Peedhi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a release.

PMO said that in the true Indian spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', more than 2,200 NCC cadets and young cadets from 24 foreign countries are taking part in this year's rally.

As special guests, more than 400 Sarpanches of the Vibrant Villages and more than 100 women belonging to various self-help groups from different parts of the country will also attend the NCC PM Rally.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with NCC cadets, NSS volunteers, and performers who were a part of this year's Republic Day programme and asked them to strengthen their resolve to achieve the goal of a 'Developed Nation'.

Addressing the NCC and NSS members, the PM said that the next 25 years are very critical for the country, as it has resolved to be a developed nation by 2047.

"Your generation calls itself Gen Z. However, I believe you are the 'Amrit Peedhi' because your energy will give pace to Amrit Kaal. You are aware that our country has decided to become a developed nation by 2047. The next 25 years are very critical for you and the country. I said from the ramparts of the Red Fort, "Yahi samay hai, Sahi samay hai. This time belongs to you. Your effort, vision, and capability will take India to new heights," the PM said. (ANI)

