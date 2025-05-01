New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Delhi Police have solved a hit-and-run case by arresting 55-year-old Rajesh Mehta, a property dealer from Paschim Vihar. The car involved, a Hyundai Alcazar, was also recovered.

On April 26, at around 10:00 PM, an unknown vehicle hit a man in a road accident near Hotel Hyatt Regency on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place in New Delhi. The victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre but was declared dead on arrival.

Police later identified the deceased as 34-year-old Mulu, a resident of Laroun village in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, through an Aadhaar card found near the spot. His family was informed, and the body was handed over to them after the postmortem.

Initially, the investigation team found it challenging to spot the vehicle involved due to heavy traffic and the lack of CCTV cameras at the accident site. However, several vehicles on the Ring Road between Dhaula Kuan and AIIMS during that time were later examined. Police eventually spoke to a driver who said he saw a white car hit the man.

Based on this clue, police reviewed CCTV footage of all white cars in the area. One vehicle, with the last digits '232' and a fresh dent on the driver's side, was seen on multiple cameras. The car was tracked through CCTV footage from Ring Road to Africa Avenue, Aurobindo Road, the central and then the west districts of Delhi, and finally in Shiv Vihar colony at Rohtak Road in Paschim Vihar.

Local inquiries revealed that the car belonged to Seema Mehta. Her husband, Rajesh Mehta, later admitted to driving the vehicle on the night of the accident. He confessed to hitting a man near the Hyatt bus stop while speeding and fleeing the scene.

Mehta was arrested, and the car was seized. Further investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

